Running out of dinner inspiration? How about a pot of molten cheese? That’s what’s on the menu thanks to The Cheese Bar’s fondue-it-yourself kit.

Available for delivery across the UK, the kit comes with 300g cheese as well as a baguette, potatoes and a pot of cornichons for dunking. It also includes a bottle of Frangy (an Alpine white wine) and two shots of kirsch cherry liqueur.

If you haven’t got a fondue set already (an essential bit of kitchen kit tbh), there’s even the option to add a stand which will let you use your saucepan as a fondue pot.

Wine, bread, potatoes and cheese for dinner? That’s all the main food groups covered. Sign us up.

Order a fondue-it-yourself kit on The Cheese Bar’s website.

Check out the best ways to get your groceries delivered in London.

And don’t miss the best London wine shops doing home delivery.

Share the story