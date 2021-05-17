[title]
It's been a long, long, long time coming but today was the day that London's restaurants, pubs, galleries, museums, cinemas and theatres were given the all-clear for proper, indoor reopening. Glorious.
Some are still being (understandably) cautious about being too celebratory too soon, but some of London's best venues are clearly thrilled to be inviting you lot inside once again. We've gathered some of our favourites below. A lot of these amazing women and men have waited for this, prepping their businesses, finding new and ingenious ways to keep the lights on through spring and winter. Let's show them a bit of love.
If you want to see some more, do check out our Insta stories, where we've been sharing our favourite businesses reopening moments all day long.
Kipferl
Trullo
Dishoom
Diogenes The Dog
Everyman Cinemas
Prince Charles Cinema
Bridge Theatre
Natural History Museum
Seven Dials Market
Move Your Frame
La Mia Mamma
Satan's Whiskers
St John
Larry's
Marcus Wareing
Gloria and Circolo Popolare
God's Own Junkyard
Screen on the Green
Lamb and Flag
Star Tavern
Barrafina
Pub on the Park
