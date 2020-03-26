Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London’s Victoria Park has closed indefinitely
News / City Life

London’s Victoria Park has closed indefinitely

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Thursday March 26 2020, 1:03pm

Victoria Park
Photograph: Ed Marshall Hackney, London

Tower Hamlets Council has announced the closure of Victoria Park. The green space, which spans Tower Hamlets and Hackney, shut with immediate effect last night.

The move comes after what the council is describing as the ‘failure of some visitors to follow social-distancing guidance’. It reports that other parks in the borough will stay open to give locals space to exercise.

Victoria Park isn’t the only green space in the capital to close. All parks and playgrounds in Hammersmith & Fulham have closed for the forseeable future.

Londoners are being warned that others, including the Royal Parks, will follow suit if people are seen to be ignoring social-distancing rules by gathering in groups or not keeping a two-metre distance between each other.

