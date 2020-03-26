London’s Victoria Park has closed indefinitely

Tower Hamlets Council has announced the closure of Victoria Park. The green space, which spans Tower Hamlets and Hackney, shut with immediate effect last night.

The move comes after what the council is describing as the ‘failure of some visitors to follow social-distancing guidance’. It reports that other parks in the borough will stay open to give locals space to exercise.

Victoria Park isn’t the only green space in the capital to close. All parks and playgrounds in Hammersmith & Fulham have closed for the forseeable future.

Londoners are being warned that others, including the Royal Parks, will follow suit if people are seen to be ignoring social-distancing rules by gathering in groups or not keeping a two-metre distance between each other.

Find alternative walks around London.