In good news for east Londoners craving their green fix, Tower Hamlets Council has announced that Victoria Park will reopen in time for the Easter long weekend.

The green space, which spans Tower Hamlets and Hackney, was initially shut on March 25 after the ‘failure of some visitors to follow social-distancing guidance’, according to the council.

The park will reopen on Saturday April 11 with reduced opening hours of 8am to 4pm on the east side of the park, and 8.30am to 4pm on the west side.

The council said it has developed a number of control measures to find a way to reopen the park to help support the mental health and wellbeing of residents. However, it remains possible that the park may shut again if people are seen to be ignoring social distancing rules.

The government has previously stressed the importance of keeping parks and green spaces open wherever possible, and the reopening of Victoria Park follows other London parks including Brockwell Park and green spaces in Hammersmith & Fulham, which are all open again after temporary closures.

So what exactly are the rules? Read up on what you can go outside for, when and who with while London is in lockdown.

