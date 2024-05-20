London’s West End is having a massive spring theatre ticket sale – here are the best deals

It’s theatre sale time again! The Spring Theatre Sale from TodayTix – which Time Out partners with – is a decent midsize sale that takes in a cluster of large West End names (‘Wicked’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Tina’, ‘Back to the Future’) and offers good prices on shows coming up in the next couple of months that are yet to open and may become hotter tickets when the reviews come out.

Here’s our (purely subjective) guide to the five best bargains.

1. Hills of California

Jez Butterworth’s latest play didn’t quite get the rapturous reviews ‘Jerusalem’ and ‘The Ferryman’ got: but to be very clear, it’s still a damn good play, and Laura Donnelly gives one of the performances of the year. As it stands there are clearly a few tickets needing selling as ‘The Hills of California’ reaches the end of its run: bottom priced seats are £15 in the sale, but the best seats in the house are now £45 (down from £105), a real steal.

2. Hello Dolly!

Unless director Dominic Cooke or star Imelda Staunton are having an off day, this lavish large scale revival of the classic Broadway musical is liable to score excellent reviews and become a very hot ticket for its limited summer run. So get in now for tickets from £25 during the week.

3. Guys and Dolls

The Bridge’s smash revival of the classic wiseguys musical is truly unmissable – and it’s coming to an end at the end of the year: still plenty of time to catch it, but you might as well do at the Spring Theatre Sale rates. Tickets in the sale start from £35, and one of the quirks of the visionary immersive staging is that the best ‘seats’ are the cheapest ones, ie the standing tickets.

4. Wicked

With the first half of the lavish film adaptation slowly inching its way towards cinemas – the trailer has now been released! – now would be a great time to check out the original musical, a stalwart of the West End. The savings aren’t actually enormous on ‘Wicked’, but you can definitely save yourself a few quid midweek via the Spring Theatre Sale, with tickets starting from £25.

5. Book of Mormon

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s much-loved comedy musical remains a singular thing and certainly still the funniest musical in the West End by some distance. Now in the West End for over a decade, it remains very popular, but it’s one of the biggest names in the Spring Theatre Sale and if you were thinking of going of finally ticking it off your bucket list, prices start from £25.

The Spring Theatre Sale runs until June 2. Book tickets here.

