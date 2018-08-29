Love German cinema? There’s a London film weekend just for you

Wild for Wenders? A sucker for Schlöndorff? If German cinema is your bag, you’ll be wanting to get down to Regent Street Cinema on the weekend of September 21-23 where The German Film Weekend will be introducing new voices in the country’s gilded movie tradition.

Face to Face With German Talent: The German Film Weekend showcases five new German films, including two that will be getting their UK premieres during the mini fest. On the line-up are ‘3 Days in Quiberon’, ‘24 Weeks’, ‘We Are Young. We Are Strong’, 2012’s ‘Oh Boy’ and feted wartime drama ‘The Captain’. Here’s an exclusive trailer to give you a flavour of the films (and they’re not all in black and white, in case you’re wondering).











‘We Are Young. We Are Strong’ is one to look out for over the weekend. Afghan-German director Burhan Qurbani tackles an outbreak of racist violence that tore through the town of Rostock in 1992 in an all-too-timely slab of hard-hitting social realism. And Qurbani will be there to answer your questions on the movie. Should make for a fascinating discussion.



The German Film Weekend runs from Sep 21-23 at Regent Street Cinema. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the official website.

