‘Love Island’s fave Turkish restaurant Sheesh is opening in Mayfair

You’ve all seen it. Every year, as soon as ‘Love Island’ season is over, the same eatery makes its annual appearance plastered all over the Islanders’ Instagram Stories. It’s known for its glitzy interior, blaring house music, and platters of shish kebabs, truffle fries and sliders, all lit by a blinding iPhone flash. The restaurant in question is, of course, the home of the ‘TOWIE’ glitterati: Sheesh in Chigwell.

Now, Londoners will have the chance to try the Turkish restaurant and meeting point for influencers for themselves without having to schlep out to the sticks, as a new Sheesh is opening in central London. The second branch will open in 2023 on the corner of Dover Street and Piccadilly in Mayfair (where else?), opposite the Wolseley.

Alongside its classic Turkish kebabs, the resto serves up pricy aspirational celeb scoff like lobster rolls, truffle-chicken spaghetti and wagyu steaks. All with a side of Bolly. The original restaurant fosters an air of exclusivity, with a bar set aside for diners and members only. A similar vibe is likely to attract A-listers to the Mayfair outpost too.

As a celebrity mecca, the Essex outpost is popular with the likes of Cheryl, Russell Crowe, Harry Kane, Millie Bobbi Brown, Rod Stewart and Tyson Fury. There’s going to be a big blowout for the Mayfair opening with more than a celeb or two in attendance. Paps, mark your calendars.

Sheesh, 67-69 Piccadilly, W1J 0HJ.

