Love sci-fi movies? There’s a new BBC Prom with your name on it

The BBC Proms aren’t just about Mozart and Beethoven – decent as they are. If you love sci-fi films – and their awe-inspiring scores – there’s a prom with your name on it next month, timed with the anniversary of the moon landings. ‘The Sound of Space: Sci-Fi Film Music’ promises to fill the Royal Albert Hall with an evening of intergalactic bangers on August 7.



On the menu are cult cuts from John Murphy’s ‘Sunshine’ score, Clint Mansell’s memorable music to ‘Moon’ and Mica Levi’s eerie soundscapes for ‘Under the Skin’. And, yes, Hans Zimmer’s heavenly ‘Interstellar’ cues will be giving the hall’s mighty organ pipes a proper workout. BLAAARM.



The London Contemporary Orchestra is performing the sci-fi tunes live. It should be a barnstorming evening. Tickets are priced between £12.20 and £37.70 and are available from the official Proms site.



