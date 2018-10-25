Love trainers? Love the tube? You need this new Adidas collab

Yeezy, Palace, Pharrell Williams: some big names have hooked up with Adidas in recent months to design a pair of Originals trainers. But now there’s a collab in the works that’ll suit Londoners down to the ground – particularly if they’re in the middle of the sneakerhead/tube geek venn diagram (we know you’re out there).

Introducing the Adidas x TfL ‘Oyster Club’: a partnership between our city’s venerable transport authority and the sportswear brand’s heritage trainer range. Marking 15 years of the Oyster card, each pair of shoes features a TfL-inspired design – the Oyster colours on the Temper Run, the original Metropolitan line map on the Continental 80 and the distinctive TfL red and blue accents on the ZX 500 RM – and comes with a leather-bound Oyster card holder and packaging inspired by vintage tube posters.

Here’s the best bit: each pair costs £80 but comes with an Oyster card topped up with £80, making them basically free. (This isn’t quite on the level of Adidas’s earlier collaboration with Berlin’s public transport provider BVG, which embedded an annual travelcard in each pair of trainers – but it’s still a pretty great deal in our book.) And as with its previous hook-ups with brands including Nike, TfL’s profits from licensing its brand go towards improving the capital’s transport network.

Naturally, this one’s a limited edition – 500 pairs of each shoe are available from the Adidas Originals shops in Carnaby and Spitalfields from 10am tomorrow. And if you can’t make that, watch this space for more in the series before the end of the year. Trains and trainers: you know it makes sense.

