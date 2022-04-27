London
Bath Bombs
Photograph: Lush

Lush is giving away 100,000 bath bombs today

Turns out, World Bath Bomb Day is pretty great, actually

Written by
Ellie Muir
Love a good bath? And with a foamy, rose-scented bath bomb fizzing around in the tub, too? Well, today (Wednesday April 27) you’re in for a treat. Lush is doing a huge giveaway of 100,000 free bath bombs in honour of the day we didn’t know we needed until now: World Bath Bomb Day.

Just walk into your nearest Lush shop today and you can leave with a bath bomb of your choice without spending a dime. The Lush team also say they’ll be handing out free bath bombs in ‘public places where stress levels might be high’, such as Covent Garden and London Bridge. It’s only while stocks last though, so act fast. Perhaps a sneaky trip to Lush on your lunch break or between work calls?

Alongside the freebies, Lush customers can also book the ultimate immersive bathing experience. Available at Lush’s spa locations in Oxford Street, Bath and Liverpool, the Book a Bath treatment offers a bathe complete with a bath bomb, a fresh face mask and cooling eye pads. The 30-minute sessions start at £40.

