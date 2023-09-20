Luxury department store The Conran Shop has opened a dazzling new flagship in London

The #aesthetic store will have you reaching for your camera

The Conran Shop, a very bougie London department store that sells all kinds of beautiful homeware, has opened a new flagship store in Sloane Square. Beloved by Birkenstock Boston-sporting, tote bag-clutching arty types, the iconic furniture and homeware shop has been one of London’s best luxury design stores since it opened, if you can afford its high prices.

Founded in 1973 by British designer Sir Terence Conran, The Conran Shop has had an outpost in Marylebone since 1997. The Marylebone store will remain open while the Chelsea flagship will be an even bigger, better version.

‘The new store will look like a home,’ said Peter Jenkins, chief executive of The Conran Shop. ‘We have this richness of legacy of our founder, to draw inspiration from. And that's been the centre of our focus, to get back to being the home of considered design, to curate people's living spaces. Terence did that brilliantly, he was focused on travelling the world and bringing in products that you couldn't find anywhere else. And that's been at the centre of what we've done over the last two years.’

The beautiful store was designed by Mark Upstone, Global Head of Visual Merchandising at The Conran Shop, and his team, and brought to life by Apt Design. A mosaic by artist Charlie Sheppard is another central part of the shop's design. Here are a few pics of the place.

The Conran Shop flagship is open now. It's guaranteed to have you reaching for your camera.

The Conran Shop, 16 Sloane Square, SW1 WAQ.

