Four London hotels have been named the best in the world

When it comes to seriously glam hotels, nowhere does it quite like the capital

We know London can ace pretty much most things: we’ve got banging food, epic nightlife, an (almost) unbeatable transport system... and now, according to the inaugural edition of World’s 50 Best Hotels, we have some of the world’s finest hotels too. Four London hotels were ranked in a glitzy awards ceremony last night (September 19) – and they’re all as luxurious as you’d expect.

Unsurprisingly, Claridge’s in Mayfair took the top London spot, coming in 16th place on the list of 50. Opening in 1856, the extremely posh hotel has been a long-time haunt for royals and celebs galore. It was beaten by hotels in Tokyo, Hong Kong, The Maldives, Florence and more.

In 22nd place was The Connaught, also in Mayfair. Ever so slightly less ostentatious than Claridge’s, one of its main draws is the glam, art deco Connaught Bar.

Coming in 46th and 47th place were NoMad London and the Savoy, respectively. The ultra-luxe Savoy isn’t just famous because an influencer once checked in there when her heating was broken: it’s also home to one of London’s best bars, the American Bar. If you can’t afford one of the very pricey rooms, we recommend dropping in to sip a Manhattan and get a slice of the high life.

There were also two other UK hotels on the worldwide list: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32) and The Newt in Bruton, Somerset (No.37).

You can find the full list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels here.

