Flor
Photograph: Per Anders Jorgensen

Lyles and Flor launch £20 Michelin lunch

Not bad for a Michelin-starred gaff

Written by
Marcus Brown
Brother and sister restaurants Lyles and Flor have launched a set lunch menu for £20 (Flor) and £30 (Lyles) respectively, which for a Michelin starred meal and a glass of wine is not to be sniffed at. Menus change, transform and rotate weekly with a new grape pairing. Guests at Lyle's can a expect a modern English approach to cuisine featuring heritage and seasonal vegetables like their ‘biodynamic courgettes’ with ricotta and nasturtium, followed by Hereford bavette steaks or an aquatic option of grilled cornish sardines with preserved tomato, little gem & new season garlic salad then a tayberry ice cream to cool off.

As a bakery that doubles up as a wine bar it's only natural that Flor would adopt a relaxed European approach to dining. A recent lunch menu features chilled courgette soup, mint, burrata, followed by sardine escabeche, cuore del vesuvio, fennel pollen or ox heart, little gem, gherkins, red baron onions all washed back with a glass of Judith Beck, Pink.

With both set menus being washed back with a glass of natural wine you're getting some serious bang for your buck. If upscale dining in a stripped back, casual setting is your thing then swing by Lyles and Flor.

