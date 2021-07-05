Dishoom’s practically perfect bacon naan is one of London’s all-time favourite dishes, capable of both destroying a hangover and starting off your day with a delightful salty/sweet kick of meat, juicy chilli jam and pillowy carbs, so it’s no real surprise that the high street has finally decided to pay tribute.

Step forward M&S, who recently shared a recipe for smokey bacon and chilli egg naan recipe online, causing a host of commenters to quickly point out the similarity between their recipe and the one available at Dishoom.

Dishoom too, were less than pleased. 'Dearest friends, it may not have escaped some people’s notice that a rather famous retailer has, in the past days, been peddling the recipe for a dish that is especially close to our hearts,' wrote the Bombay-inspired restaurant on Twitter.

Though M&S eventually credited Dishoom as their inspiration on Instagram, the chain discovered that it was being used elsewhere without similar acknowledgement. 'In honesty, it hurts. After a year in which our cafés have been mostly closed, a year when we’ve spent many months (and countless sleepless nights) perfecting our first-ever meal kit to be able to bring this much-loved dish to the doors of patrons nationwide, it hurts all the more,' said a representative for Dishoom on social media. 'There are many ways to entice people to visit a store. To attempt to profit off a dish that has become synonymous with a restaurant (which, like so many others, is doing everything in its power to stay afloat, to rebuild, and to protect over 950 jobs), seems to me pretty cheeky.'

Dishroom were also quick to point out the fact that M&S were similarly affronted when Aldi started selling Cuthbert The Caterpillar cakes, which bore a stark resemblance to their own Colin. In fact, they drummed up a nice Percy Pig stuffed naan to make their point. Your move, M&S...

