Madame Tussauds has already moved Harry and Meghan’s waxworks away from the royal family

It’s been less than 48 hours since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their bombshell statement on Wednesday, announcing that they would be ‘stepping back’ as senior royals and dividing their time between the UK and North America, but one London institution has already reacted to the news. Dramatically, Madame Tussauds has removed its Meghan and Harry waxworks from the royal family group: in pictures that emerged on Thursday, they were nowhere to be seen.
We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020
‘Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,’ commented Steve Davies, general manager at the attraction. However, he was quick to reassure fans that the couple aren’t being got rid of. ‘As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.’
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
