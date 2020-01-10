Madame Tussauds has already moved Harry and Meghan’s waxworks away from the royal family

It’s been less than 48 hours since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their bombshell statement on Wednesday, announcing that they would be ‘stepping back’ as senior royals and dividing their time between the UK and North America, but one London institution has already reacted to the news. Dramatically, Madame Tussauds has removed its Meghan and Harry waxworks from the royal family group: in pictures that emerged on Thursday, they were nowhere to be seen.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

‘Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,’ commented Steve Davies, general manager at the attraction. However, he was quick to reassure fans that the couple aren’t being got rid of. ‘As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.’



