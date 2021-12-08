London
Hackney Meal Service
Photograph: Jonathan Perugia

Made in Hackney has launched a crowdfunder for its community meal service

Help make sure no one in Hackney goes hungry

Written by
Alice Saville
When the pandemic hit in March last year, Made in Hackney responded fast by launching a community meal service designed to deliver nutritious food to people who needed it most. And although life is looking a bit closer to normal these days, the service is as essential as ever. Eight million people in the UK go hungry each day, and the economic effects of the pandemic have meant that life is tougher than ever for many Londoners. 

That’s why Made in Hackney has launched a crowdfunder to keep this vital service going. It’s hoping to raise £150,000 to secure the future of the project, so it can keep helping Hackney households in need. Recipients include those who’ve newly lost their jobs, people living in temporary accommodation without proper cooking facilities, those recovering from trauma, the elderly and disabled and families in working poverty. All meals are plant-based and delivered by cycle courier: that means that by supporting the project, you’re giving both the community and the planet a helping hand. 

