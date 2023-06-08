London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Madness frontman Suggs’ townhouse (of fun) is for sale

The four-bed Tufnell Park townhouse is going for £1.5 million

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Have you seen Suggs' digs? The north London townhouse belonging to Madness frontman Suggs is up for sale, and it could be yours for a mere £1.5 million. The ska legend (real name Graham McPherson) is upping sticks from his 2,500 sqft home in north London, where he lives with his wife the singer Bette Bright, and two daughters, Scarlett and Viva.

For that hefty sum, the buyer will get a home fit for a pop star. Set over three storeys, it's got four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a garden. It also boasts many of its original features, including wooden floors, high ceilings, bay windows and fireplaces.

The kitchen in Suggs' house
Photograph: Keatons / Rightmove

A north Londoner through and through, Suggs hasn't revealed where he'll be moving to. ‘I’ve lived and worked most of my life in London. I grew up here, met my wife, got married, saw my children born, and in the last 40-odd years I must have traversed most of the city’s highways and byways at one time or another,’ he wrote in his book, ‘Suggs and the City’. ‘London, in one form or another, has always been a character in the lyrics I’ve written.’

There's likely to be a lot of appetite for the band member's home. Suggs’ former Camden mews house, where he lived until 1985, was listed in 2021 for £1.95 million, while the Victorian terrace in Willesden that featured in the music video for ‘House of Fun’ sold for £565,000 in 2015.

For one person, 'Our House' will is about to take on a whole new meaning. 

A secret windmill in Croydon will reopen to the public for the first time in three years.

Sir Ridley Scott’s massive former home is for sale in Hampstead.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.