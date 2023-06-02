Sir Ridley Scott’s massive former home is for sale in Hampstead

Calling all film buffs: here’s some very exciting property news. Yes, property news! A home in Hampstead once owned by director extraordinaire Sir Ridley Scott has gone up for sale. Indeed, now’s your chance to own an abode once graced by cinema royalty.

Sir Ridley, for those non-film-buffs in the house, is a multiple-Oscar-winning movie director. He’s responsible for some of the greatest blockbusters ever, from sci-fi classics Alien and Blade Runner to historical epics like Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven. He’s inarguably one of the most famous directors alive.

Scott’s old house in Hampstead is called Old Grove House and he apparently lived in it for about 15 years. The current owner (who isn’t Sir Ridley) has owned it since 2013.

Even if you’re not a Sir Ridley fan, Old Grove House is a pretty special place. An eighteenth-century, Grade II-listed property with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a walled, landscaped garden and more, it’s luxurious in the extreme. Here are a few pics of the place.

Photograph: Savills

Photograph: Savills

Photograph: Savills

Pretty swanky, eh? And Old Grove House comes with a swanky price tag, too. Estate agent Savills has listed the property for a whopping £28million. If you fancy putting in an offer (perhaps unlikely) or doing a bit of further online snooping (a little more likely), you can find out more on the official listing here.

