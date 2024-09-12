‘Frozen’ closed last weekend, and now another one of London’s big musicals to open post-Covid has announced it’ll be leaving town – albeit not until next year.

‘Mrs Doubtfire’ is, of course, the stage adaptation of the classic ’90s Robin Williams film about a divorced dad who poses as his own children’s nanny in order to spend more time with them. Despite having a rough time of it on Broadway – largely due to Covid – reviews were warmer over here (including four stars from Time Out!). It’s had a ‘good innings’ as they say: having opened in May last year, it’ll leave London in an orderly fashion, winding up its run in April next year.

If that wasn’t clear, then Doubtfire herself – that’s Gabriel Vick, who will have been lead for the entire run – has recorded a special video message.

What next for the Shaftesbury Theatre? The fact the show is running for over six more months suggests a deal has been inked to have something else move in next May – we’ll have more as it develops. For now, though, you have plenty of time to see ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, but the clock is ticking.

‘Mrs Doubtfire’ is at the Shaftesbury Theatre until April 26 2025. Buy tickets here.

