Roti King is opening a second branch at Battersea Power Station

Lots of places and people get described as ‘London legends’ but it’s pretty indisputable that Euston Malaysian restaurant Roti King deserves that particular accolade. Since it opened eight years ago, the tiny spot has achieved a devoted following with queues out of the door, up the steps and down the road during opening hours.

Now Roti King has announced a second branch in the capital, and it’s in an unexpected location. Roti King II will open in the gnomically named Circus West Village in the new Battersea Power Station development in… shock, horror… south London.

Chef Sugen Gopal is promising that the new site will continue the things that have made Roti King in Euston such a standout eatery. He says: ‘There is nowhere in the UK that makes roti canai the way we do. [It’s] the most authentic place to eat roti in the UK.’

There will be some differences, though. The Battersea menu will feature more vegetarian and vegan dishes, and Roti King is claiming to be the first place in the UK to do a vegan roti canai (still in development but promised for the Battersea opening).

Just as exciting, you’ll be able to actually book a table south of the river, with half the seating reserved for walk-ins. Roti King Euston is known for its 45-minute queues, making it one of the hardest places in town to get a walk-in table. Now it will just be one of the hardest places in town to book a table instead. We can’t wait, anyway.

Roti King, Circus West Village, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8AH.

