Find Malik a Wife
Photograph: Muhammad Malik

Man takes out billboard in west London to find a wife

It’s time to step up your dating game

Written by
Lauryn Berry
The days of Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and even new kid on the block Thursday, have come and gone. From very public proposals to innovative dating strategies, it seems that Londoners are taking love public. If you really want to find love you’re going to need to pay for premium self-advertising.

Someone that's done just that is Malik, a 29 year-old entrepreneur from London. What exactly has Malik done, you ask? He’s paid for an enticing photo of himself to pasted up on billboards in Southall, Bethnal Green, and Birmingham (and also employed a great social media strategy that includes Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok).

The giant purple billboard features Malik alongside the catchy, if somewhat unusual, pick-up line: ‘Save me from an arranged marriage’. However, Malik promises he’s not against arranged marriages, he just wants to try and find the right fit for him himself. Nice guy.

But the genius advertising doesn’t end there. If Malik has caught your eye, or you think you know the perfect match for him, you can visit his website which even features a form for those who are interested in applying for the wifey role.

Malik’s passions are his entrepeanurhsip, Islam, food, and his loud Punjabi family. He says he’s looking for a muslim woman from any ethnicity, but she has to be able to handle some good old banter. 

And if you still don’t believe any of this is real, then you might want to check Malik’s FAQ page which states: 

Nope, I'm serious. I've been searching for a partner who'll work with me to grow our love for each other and Allah. If this sounds like you please get in touch.’

Well, if you’ve been looking for love, you know where to find him. 

Someone proposed Richard Curtis-style at tower bridge last night - and the internet reacted

Sun, sexts and suspicious flatmates: the realities of dating in lockdown



