Picture this; you’ve just celebrated your two-year anniversary with your significant other. You’re really happy with how the relationship is going and decide to take them for a romantic stroll by the river. Suddenly they take your hand and say ‘Yes’, eyes filling with tears. Confused, you look behind you and there it is. A humongous set of red LED lights forming the words ‘Marry Me.’

Well, the lights are really there in front of Tower Bridge, as a Londoner spotted them last night and posted a photo on Facebook. The proposal, worthy of a Richard Curtis film, has the internet…torn.

While some think it’s epic, others are taken aback that anyone would propose in such a public way, ‘peer pressuring’ their significant other into saying yes.

Others, however, have pointed out how such a sign can actually be useful, and help many lazy fiancees-to-be.

‘Anyone else thinking of proposing… get down there and pretend you set it up!’, said Sarah Tobin on Facebook.

Apparently this isn’t as original as you might think, as Caroline Earl, another Facebook user posted another ‘Marry Me’ sign just across the river. What is it about the Thames that gets you thinking of holy matrimony?

Dannie A. Moore made a suggestion for anyone else hoping to propose in front of a landmark: ‘Gotta find a private spot within view of the landmark!’

People have picked the sign apart, from style, to price, to punctuation, worrying about why there isn’t a question mark at the end and concerned for the person’s need to express their love in ALL CAPS.

The poor proposer has been named everything from ‘desperate’ and ‘a psychopath’ to someone relying on emotional blackmail to win over their victim. Whatever happened to true love?

Someone also suggested that the sign could just be a general reminder for passers by that there is someone out there for them… ah…well maybe there is? Guess you just have to wrap up and wait by the river for someone to pop the question.

Olga Snipes, commented on the Facebook post suggesting that the asker might be American. Indeed… in London we like to make our romance as awkward as possible, kind of like the painfully corny cards in Love Actually or Mr Darcy screaming that he loves Bridget under Borough Market bridge.

According to the specialist website ‘The Proposers’ (which claims to have ‘planned more than 2,000 events with a 100% success rate’), Tower Bridge is the perfect place to propose in London. They don’t explain why, however.

Well, apparently if you have the funds (from £2500!), you can actually rent the bridge’s walkway for a proposal… and then pray they say yes.

