Mark Hamill from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ takes the Bucket of Questions challenge

He’s faced down several Death Stars, taken on the Dark Side, partied with Ewoks and kissed his sister (oops), but has Mark Hamill ever had to answer a series of quickfire questions in only three minutes? Well, probably, yes. But that didn’t stop us presenting him with our Bucket of Questions challenge – AKA the Wookie Cookie Jar – probably the ultimate test of courage and fortitude not to involve actual lightsabers.



What does he make of Bad Lip Reading’s take on ‘Star Wars’? What was his favourite filming location? And what does blue milk taste like? All the answers are within reach. Use the play button.



