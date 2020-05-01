Mark Ronson is streaming his ‘Love Lockdown’ mixtape starring Dua Lipa, Robyn and more

What’s the difference between a virtual gig and a video mixtape? A question to ponder today as Mark Ronson announces the latter featuring many of the producer’s most fun collaborators.

On the bill? Absolute cool-pop royalty. Dua Lipa, Christine and the Queens, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Robyn and Troye Sivan will all be playing. Disclosure will be there. Tame Impala will be there. Plus there’ll be DJ sets from the likes of Peggy Gou, Black Madonna, A-Trak and Jax Jones. And they’re all new shows recorded from the musicians’ lockdown locations.

Love Lockdown will launch on Ronson’s YouTube channel tonight at 11pm. Viewers will be able encouraged to donate to the World Health Organisation while they’re watching.

