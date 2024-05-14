London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
J Smith-Cameron/Mark Rylance (Juno and the Paycock, 2024)
Composite: Bryan Mayes

Mark Rylance and J Smith-Cameron from ‘Succession’ will star in a classic play together in the West End this autumn

The acclaimed stage actors will star in a revival of the great Irish play ‘Juno and the Paycock’

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Mark Rylance – aka the world’s greatest living stage actor and an Oscar-winner to boot – and J Smith-Cameron – aka Gerri from Succession but also a veteran Broadway and off-Broadway actor – join forces this autumn to star in a major West End revival for the Seán O’Casey’s classic Irish play ‘Juno and the Paycock’, helmed by West End super-producer Sonia Friedman. 

Directed by Old Vic boss Matthew Warchus at the Gielgud Theatre – his seventh collaboration with Rylance – the 1924 tragicomedy follows the Boyles, a shambolic Irish family trying to scrape by in the tenements of Dublin during the Irish Civil War. Rylance will star as drunken rogue Jack Boyle, with Smith-Cameron as Juno, his sharp-witted wife essentially tasked with looking after everyone. ‘Paycock’ is, of course, peacock said in an Irish accent – what Juno calls Jack. 

As funny as it is dark, ‘Juno and the Paycock’ is O’Casey’s best-known and most-performed play, but you’d have to go back to the early ’90s to find a West End production. This centenary production is probably its biggest to date.

Rylance is a prolific stage actor, last seen in the West End last year with ‘Dr Semmelweis’ and the year before that in a revival of the landmark ‘Jerusalem’. This will be Smith-Cameron’s UK debut, though she has dozens of appearances on the New York stage under her belt – including starring in this same play, in the same role, back in 2014.

‘Juno and the Paycock’ is at the Gielgud Theatre, Sep 21-Nov 23. Tickets go on sale Friday May 24 or Thursday May 23 if you sign up for priority booking here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024.

Why a plan to turn Odeon Covent Garden into a theatre is so controversial?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.