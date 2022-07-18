There are many Great British things. The Great British Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee, and now a new addition, The Great British Slurp Off, which is being hosted by London's Marugame Udon, this summer. The Japanese noodle and tempura restaurant is searching for the ‘longest, loudest and most interesting slurp in all of Britain’.

From July 19 - September 12, you could win a trip to Japan by posting a photo or video on Instagram or TikTok of you slurping udon with the hashtag #SlurpOff and following and tagging the eatery. The winner will receive a week-long, all-inclusive trip to Tokyo for two with a choice of excursions in Japan, while the first runner up will receive a year’s supply of free udon and the second runner up will win a £50 Marugame Udon voucher. Weekly prizes, like free bowls of udon, will also be up for grabs, with members of the Marugame Club even earning double ‘bowl stamps’ on their purchases throughout the course of the campaign.

In the western world, slurping is seen as impolite, but in Japan it is a sign of appreciation and gratitude to the chef. For the person eating, it also allegedly highlights the different flavours of each individual ingredient, making the practice tasty too. Participants in this slurping competition can enter up to ten times, and will be judged by the restaurant’s udon master, Ko san, based on their noodle slurping technique, the artistic merit of their submission, and the loudness of their slurp.

So, think you have what it takes to win? Only one thing is for sure: if you don’t slurp, you’ll never know.

