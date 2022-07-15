It may feel like barely any time has passed since we were red in the face cheering on the England men’s football team against Italy in the Euros 2020 final. Now we can relive the anxiety of watching England play all over again at the UEFA Women’s Euros.



The lads didn’t win last year, but England’s women are hoping to do better in 2022. The UEFA Women’s Euro tournament will run from Wednesday July 6, when England will play Austria in the first of the group stages, to Sunday July 31 when we’ll see whether football really will be coming home.

This year, England is hosting the tournament. But, if you haven’t been able to get your hands on tickets, no sweat. There are plenty of screens popping across the capital where you can see all the action in blistering HD glory. Here’s a list of spots that will be showing the matches across the city.

The London landmark will be transformed into an epic Women’s Euros football fan zone with screenings, food, events and more. There’ll be space for 7,000 people to watch the final and if England reaches the semi-finals (fingers crossed), their match will also be streamed live. If you’ve got footie on the brain, head to the square in between the matches for screenings of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, live panel discussions, training sessions, interviews and a pop-up five-a-side football pitch to keep your skills silky. Open daily Jul 23-31, 11am and 6pm. Entry free.

This cavernous beer hall was billed as ‘the UK’s biggest’ when it opened in 2020, so it should be spacious enough to pack in plenty of screaming football fans. The east London hangout will be showing all of the England matches on its ‘big screen’, so mark July 11 and 15 in your calendars, along with July 6 when the team’s opening group games will be shown. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. Entry free.

Remember the wild scenes at Boxpark from the 2018 World Cup? Now’s your chance to recreate them. The branches in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley will be showing all the matches, not just the England games. You will get soaked in beer and you will enjoy it. Free, book in advance.

Inspired by the flamboyant style of its namesake, iconic Colombian football star Carlos Valderrama, this is a bar that shows sport but which promises to be much more than your average sports bar. Watch the Euros surrounded by retro interior painted with specially commissioned murals while snacking on tasty chicken dishes from chef James Cochran (of 12:51 fame) and sipping frozen Margaritas. In Cochran’s words: ‘This is a game-changer. It’s a sports bar, but we’re inclusive – there’s no discrimination here, just good drinks, great food and an amazing atmosphere.’ *Chef’s kiss*. 163 Upper St, N1.

Baller FC, aka Baller Friend’s Collective, a group of queer friends, event producers, DJs, musicians, but most importantly, ardent football fans, have created a friendly DIY space to watch the Women’s Euros in. They’ll be showing every single game – all 31 of them – and also be hosting parties, art installations, fanzine and T-shirt customisation workshops, film screenings, barbecues and DJ sets from the likes of Soccermom. You’ll more exhausted than the players by the time it’s all finished. The Stag’s Head, N1 5RA.

If you’d rather not spend the Euros being jostled by crowds and pelted with plastic beer glasses, book a booth at the O2’s football and dining experience (supposedly the world’s first immersive gaming restaurant). You’ll be able to watch the match on your own private screen and get food and drink delivered directly to you. Win or lose, you can unleash all that pent-up post-game anxiety by having a go at striking yourself on one of the flashy games. The O2. Book in advance.

This footie-centric Heineken takeover of Brick Lane's Truman Brewery combines a planet-friendly 'green bar' with all sorts of free fun and games. Head there in the last weekend of July for vegan food stands, DJ sets, a quiz, a selfie-ready Euros mural, and the chance to watch the final on a big outdoor cinema screen on Sunday July 31. Truman's Brewery.



Head to Westfield Stratford City for a humongous choice of places to watch the big game: there are a whopping 23 screens to choose from. Plus, if you're inspired to get active after all that footie-watching, there's ample opportunity to have some ball-based fun at the venue's five ping pong tables. Bat & Ball.

While the players sweat it out on the pitch, lay back, relax and take in all the action from a deckchair in this pretty Belgravia courtyard with Happy Face wood-fired pizza and organic wine on hand to give you sustenance through all that eyeball pivoting. They’ll be showing all the games in the UEFA tournament. So you can keep an eye on your sweepstake team as well as the Lionesses. Eccleston Yards.

The urban garden hangout near London Bridge will be showing all the Euros games on its huge alfresco screen. They’ll be Bacardi-based cocktails and slices from Bad Boy Pizza Society to keep you fuelled for all the cheering. Vinegar Yard.

Looking for more places to watch the beautiful game? Here are the best football pubs in London

Read about the game-changing women of London’s grassroots football scene

