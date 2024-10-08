McFly at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Ready for a throwback? Boyband legends McFly are back in London this week to serve up a dose of noughties pop-rock nostalgia. Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd are in town for two shows to celebrate the band’s 21st birthday.

The shows are dubbed, appropriately, McFly’s ‘21st Birthday Parties’ and they’re set to be very special indeed. Expect not just the band’s beloved hits like ‘5 Colours In Her Hair’, ‘Obviously’ and ‘All About You’ but tunes from last year’s record Power to Play.

If you’re heading to see McFly at the O2 this week, here’s everything you need to know – from timings to a potential setlist.

Date

McFly’s 21st Birthday Parties at the O2 are on Wednesday October 9 and Thursday October 10.

Timings

Doors at both shows open at 6.30pm. The exact time that the band will come on hasn’t yet been confirmed, but main acts at the O2 tend to come on at around 8.30pm – get down earlier to get a good spot.

The curfew on both nights is 11pm.

Setlist

Expect a special setlist for these two Birthday Parties – to give you an idea of what McFly might play, this was the band’s setlist at Manchester’s Barton Aerodrome back in September (according to Setlist.fm).

Where Did All the Guitars Go? Land of the Bees One for the Radio Star Girl That Girl Lies Room on the 3rd Floor Obviously Everybody Knows Livin’ on a Prayer / YMCA / Radio Gaga / Twist and Shout (medley) Happiness All About You Shine a Light Red Forever’s Not Enough 5 Colours In Her Hair

Support acts for the tour

On October 9 the band will be supported by singer-songwriter Billy Lockett, while on both dates they’ll be supported by rocker LostAlone.

Tickets

Tickets are available on AXS here for both dates, starting from around £30.

