Meat fiends! Get free barbecue from a nine-foot spit skewering whole cows

If you’re veggie, look away now. A new pop-up inspired by a video game called Monster Hunter is launching today, and they’re hanging a whole cow on a nine-foot spit to celebrate. Yes, the idea of seeing this rotating carcass in the flesh (sorry) is enough to make you give up meat. But if you’re up for it, the idea here – if you hadn’t already guessed – is that everything’s monstrously big. It’s also monstrously free.

Open today (Thursday January 25) until Sunday January 29 at Borough’s Flat Iron Square, each table of four will be entitled to one alcoholic or soft drink per person, and an enormous burger or meat platter to share (they really are enormous – just look at that pic), for £0.00. There’s also a games console for every table, so you can do some actual monster-hunting if you want, too.

Monster Hunter is open from Thursday January 25-Sunday January 29 at Flat Iron Square. There are five walk-in tables available per day.

Love meat? Check out our round-up of the best steak in town.

Want to know whenever something this monstrous happens? Sign up to Time Out.