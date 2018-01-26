Meat Liquor has made a ‘happy meal’ for adults and it’s cheap as hell

Thursday is, of course, the new Friday. Which means that you’ve probably got the booze blues and you’re definitely broke ‘cuz it’s still technically ‘post Christmas’ and the end of the month. Grim stuff.

Thank god, then, for the good people of Meat Liquor, who’ve invented the ‘Ecstatic Meal’ – a grown-up version of your classic Happy Meal available from noon today (Friday January 26) and only today.

For £2.69 – a bargain homage to the McDonald’s original – you get a Dead Hippie burger, some hash browns, a drink and a toy (think a gory shark stress ball or some squidgy unicorn poop) in a nice box decorated with Meat Liquor’s trademark hangover-exacerbating artwork.

Oh, and it’s only available via Deliveroo, so you don’t even need to drag yourself outside to get one. Kerching!

Read this too late? The Dead Hippie’s in our list of London’s best burgers anyway.

Want more ecstatically good news like this? Click here to sign up to Time Out.