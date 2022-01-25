London
The Green Planet - Ep 4 - Deserts
Meet holographic David Attenborough at a free ‘Green Planet’ pop-up

Welcome to the (digital) jungle

Alice Saville
Have you ever longed to be followed around by your own personal David Attenborough, narrating your wild adventures in dulcet hushed tones as you tend to your houseplants or pet dogs in the park? Well, that dream is a step closer to becoming reality thanks to a new high-tech pop-up coming to Regent Street next month.

The Green Planet AR Experience is an extension of the world of Attenborough’s current BBC series ‘The Green Planet’, which focuses on Earth’s spectacular plant life. This free immersive exhibit begins with a living rainforest, full of hundreds of tropical trees, shrubs and indoor plants that would put even Hackney’s most ardent indoor gardeners to shame. Then, you enter a series of screen-filled ‘biomes’, each themed around a different kind of plant habitat, where a holographic David Attenborough will offer insights into the digital plant life on display.

This installation is just the start of Attenborough’s journey into the holographic realm. There are plans afoot for a ‘Green Planet’ app that’ll encourage you to explore the natural world in your local neighbourhood. The perfect excuse to take your plant obsession to the next level, with the help of everyone’s favourite nature-loving nonagenarian. 

The Green Planet AR Experience is at 55 Regent St, W1B 4DY from Feb 11-Mar 9. Book your free ticket here from tomorrow (Jan 26).

