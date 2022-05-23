What’s the most unexpected thing that’s happened since Evelyn’s Table opened?

‘It’s amazing to be recognised by Michelin. I started working in the industry at a young age and, having worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s something that you always dream of. Knowing that I’ve achieved it myself with my two brothers (pictured above) and everyone else involved in Evelyn’s Table [located in the cellar of The Blue Posts pub] is amazing.’

Best thing you’ve cooked this year?

‘Our hand-dived Orkney scallop from Scotland is pretty special. It’s pan-roasted, served with a carrot-and-cardamom sauce and topped with miso tempura batter and cured kombu seaweed. Our restaurant is an intimate space and because we’re so close to our guests we can get feedback and explain the processes and ingredients right there and then. It’s like a little dance together.’

Who is London’s most exciting chef?

‘In a couple of weeks, I’m going to eat at Ikoyi, which just won two Michelin stars. I’m excited to eat chef Jeremy Chan’s food. He’s got a real signature style of cooking and it’s super-different to everyone else.’

What’s the capital’s most ‘London’ restaurant?

‘I think somewhere iconic like The Ritz, which has that old grandeur. It’s unique. Executive chef John Williams has created something classic, but it moves with the times. It’s an experience with a stunning dining room and the service is world-class.’

Evelyn’s Table, Blue Posts, 28 Rupert St, W1D 6DJ.

