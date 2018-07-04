Meet the Londoners on a mission to watch a World Cup match with fans from all 32 nations

Four football-mad Londoners are on a World Cup adventure to champion our city’s multiculturalism, in which they will visit 32 nations without ever leaving London.

The quartet, made up of a Spaniard (Paco Lopez), a Dane (Rasmus Otto) and two Englishmen (Adam Burns and Kevin Masters), have all taken time off work to complete the challenge. So far, they’ve watched Nigeria in a barbershop on New Kent Road, joined 400 Iceland fans in Balham and were invited into a Swedish church to watch their game.

London is home to more than 270 nationalities, 300 languages and almost every race, religion and culture, so the four Londoners hope they can reach their goal of 32 nations over the month-long tournament. As they navigate the city, joining fans from Poland to Panama and Morocco to Mexico, they’re documenting their journey with video and photography of each fan they meet.

To help the Watching with the World team reach their target, why not invite them to your pub, social club or home to watch your team with you.

Email them at watchingwiththeworld@gmail.com or follow their journey on Instagram.

Nigeria vs Croatia at a barbershop, New Kent Road

Iceland vs Nigeria at The Bedford, Balham

Sweden vs Germany at The Swedish Church, Marylebone





