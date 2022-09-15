London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Charles III and Camilla with their dogs Bluebell and Beth
Photograph: Twitter/Clarence House

Meet the two new dogs entering Buckingham Palace

The pair were rescued from Battersea Dogs Home in 2017

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

King Charles III and his wife Camilla are preparing to move into Buckingham Palace, along with their two beloved pooches. 

The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. For the time being, the woofers will have to stay put with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, until renovation works at Buckingham Palace are complete.

In a past interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Camilla revealed the story behind meeting the rescue dogs: ‘Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared, and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped.’

We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later, wandering about in the woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead,’ she explained. ‘And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She’s very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say.’

The Queen Consort also said that the floofers are allowed ‘nearly everywhere’ at home, except on the bed. And it seems the duo are ready for the limelight: they were the glamorous cover stars for the July 2022 issue of Country Life, wearing pearl necklaces owned by Camilla.

ICYMI: What will happen to the Queen's corgis now?

All of the London road closures and travel restrictions for the Queen's funeral on Monday

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on the Queen

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.