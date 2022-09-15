Meet the two new dogs entering Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and his wife Camilla are preparing to move into Buckingham Palace, along with their two beloved pooches.

The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. For the time being, the woofers will have to stay put with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, until renovation works at Buckingham Palace are complete.

In a past interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Camilla revealed the story behind meeting the rescue dogs: ‘Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared, and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped.’

‘We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later, wandering about in the woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead,’ she explained. ‘And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She’s very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say.’

The Queen Consort also said that the floofers are allowed ‘nearly everywhere’ at home, except on the bed. And it seems the duo are ready for the limelight: they were the glamorous cover stars for the July 2022 issue of Country Life, wearing pearl necklaces owned by Camilla.

