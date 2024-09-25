Melanie Martinez fans in London, get your babydoll dresses at the ready. The ‘Cry Baby’ singer is coming to London this week. Known for playing with alter-egos, the alt-pop singer’s The Trilogy Tour will see her perform in plenty of pastel dresses, bows and as the four-eyed majestical alien featured on her third and most recent studio album Portals.

Having performed the O2 Forum in Kentish Town during her first stint in Europe back in 2016, this is Martinez’s first all-arena tour. The Billboard Music Award-nominated artist has already been to Glasgow and Manchester in the UK so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her arrival at the O2 Arena this week, from timings to ticket availability.

Dates and timings

The alt-pop singer’s London show is on Thursday September 26 at the O2 Arena.

Doors open at 6.30pm on the night, but the actual O2 Arena is open from 10am if you’re planning to get there earlier.

Judging from previous nights on the UK leg of the tour so far, you can expect to see Martinez on stage sometime after 8.30pm. The singer showed up at 8.40pm to her Glasgow gig.

Seating plan

Here’s the O2’s seating plan for the Melanie Martinez show, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

Support act

Martinez has two support acts with her on The Trilogy Tour, Canadian indie band Men I Trust and Elita. They should be on around 7.30pm and 8pm.

Tickets and prices

There’s still some tickets available, starting at £93 for standing on Ticketmaster here and some seated options for £102 on AXS here.

Setlist

This is what the alt pop star played in Cardiff earlier this week, according to Setlist.fm, so you can expect to hear something similar. It includes a mix of songs from her albums Cry Baby, K-12 and Portals.

Cry Baby Dollhouse Sippy Cup Carousel Alphabet Boy Soap Pity Party Play Date Mad Hatter Wheels on the Bus Class Fight Show & Tell Nurse's Office Strawberry Shortcake Lunchbox Friends Teacher's Pet High School Sweethearts DEATH VOID TUNNEL VISION FAERIE SOIRÉE LIGHT SHOWER SPIDER WEB BATTLE OF THE LARYNX THE CONTORTIONIST NYMPHOLOGY EVIL WOMB

