The city is cheering on the Lionesses ahead of the tournament

London showed its support for the Lionesses in the upcoming Euros to epic proportions last night, as giant images of the England Women’s football team were projected onto landmarks across the city.

As we gear up for another round of screaming at TV screens in pubs and climbing on double-decker buses, star players Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp were splashed across monuments looking like amazing superheroes.

Projecting icons onto icons, the awesome photos covered The Royal Opera House, Battersea Power Station, Euston Underpass, The National Portrait Gallery, the Thames Barrier and Tower Bridge.

The campaign was fronted by Nike and featured players who are ambassadors of the brand. Pictures of the women appeared with slogans like ‘You’ve never seen an icon like this. Leah Williamson is never done.’

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Williamson said: ‘Bit mad to see my face up there on Tower Bridge!! So proud and honoured to be in this team & representing the country at the Euros.’

30-year-old Barcelona player Lucy Bronze said: 'Forever proud to be a Lioness but this is big.. this is Battersea Power Station big!'

England are one of the favourites to win the Euros this summer. They will kick off the tournament on Wednesday playing the first match against Austria at Old Trafford. For many of the players, this is their first major tournament. Captain Leah Williamson is young at 25, while Lauren Hemp is just 21.

Their biggest competition is set to be Spain, Germany, Sweden and France, but with manager Sarina Wiegman running the ship, fans and pundits are hopeful she can lead them to victory. And seeing the players blown up to 200ft tall on landmarks across the capital seems like a good omen. It could finally be coming home.

