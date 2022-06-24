It may feel like barely any time has passed since we were red in the face cheering on the England men’s football team against Italy in the Euros 2020 final. Now we can relive the anxiety of watching England play all over again at the UEFA Women’s Euros.



The lads didn’t win last year, but England’s women are hoping to do better in 2022. The UEFA Women’s Euro tournament will run from Wednesday July 6, when England will play Austria in the first of the group stages, to Sunday July 31 when we’ll see whether football really will be coming home.

This year, England is hosting the tournament. But, if you haven’t been able to get your hands on tickets, no sweat. There are plenty of screens popping across the capital where you can see all the action in blistering HD glory. Here’s a list of spots that will be showing the matches across the city.

The London landmark will be transformed into an epic Women’s Euros football fan zone with screenings, food, events and more. There’ll be space for 7,000 people to watch the final and if England reaches the semi-finals (fingers crossed), their match will also be streamed live. If you’ve got footie on the brain, head to the square in between the matches for screenings of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, live panel discussions, training sessions, interviews and a pop-up five-a-side football pitch to keep your skills silky. Open daily Jul 23-31, 11am and 6pm. Entry free.

This cavernous beer hall was billed as ‘the UK’s biggest’ when it opened in 2020, so it should be spacious enough to pack in plenty of screaming football fans. The east London hangout will be showing all of the England matches on its ‘big screen’, so mark July 11 and 15 in your calendars, along with July 6 when the team’s opening group games will be shown. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. Entry free.