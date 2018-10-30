Michelin-starred El Bulli chef is giving away free cake and champagne at his new dessert café

There are few more decadent culinary combinations than that of cake and champagne, and so it’s with a Marie Antoinette-esque glee that new venture Cakes & Bubbles comes to town: a new dessert café specialising in the good stuff, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Albert Adrià of El Bulli fame.

Opening at Regent Street’s Hotel Café Royal on Thursday November 8, the spot will be Adrià’s first permanent site outside of his native Spain and takes inspiration from the pudding menu of his hugely acclaimed (and very, very booked up) restaurant Tickets in Barcelona.



Now here’s the really good bit: to kick off the new jaunt, from midday on the 8th, Cakes & Bubbles will be serving up free treats to the first people through its doors. The first 40 will get a proper, sit-down experience with cheesecake and champers, while the next 100 will walk off with a takeaway slice of cakey goodness.



Our pal Marie might not have actually said the infamous line, but she’d surely approve of us eating this cake.



Find out more about Cakes & Bubbles here.

