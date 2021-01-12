If life feels a little flat, this should bring some sparkle back: Mighty Hoopla has announced its return to the London festival scene in 2021. The inclusive pop party has signalled the start of the capital’s summer festival calendar for many since it first arrived in London in 2017 – but obviously, last year’s bash was put on hold.

Organisers have now announced that Mighty Hoopla – which they call ‘the UK’s best pop festival’ (and we’re not arguing!) – will be making a comeback this year as planned, but will be pushing back the party from its usual June date. Expect to see its return to Brixton’s Brockwell Park on Saturday September 4.

If you can’t remember what festivals are even like, Mighty Hoopla is probably the best way to reintroduce yourself to partying in a London park. In any given year since it began, the full-throttle one-day event brings together the biggest acts in pop and performances from the best names on London’s LGBTQ+ club scene – the festival itself was established by the creative minds behind queer troupe Sink the Pink, no less.

They’re currently keeping shtum about who is on the revised bill, but acts that were previously set to take to the stage in 2020 included power anthem royalty Anastacia. Tickets already purchased for last year’s party will be rolled over to this new date. And while the festival already offered an annual allocation of free tickets to NHS workers, this year they’re upping the ante to give thanks to our health service – truly making this London’s most feelgood fest.



Mighty Hoopla is at Brockwell Park on Sat Sep 4. Tickets are £49.60 plus booking fee, on sale Jan 25. Find out more and book here.



Missing times like these? Tell the government what London’s nightlife means to you.

