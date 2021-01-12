LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London's nightlife scene
Photograph: Jake Davis / Time Out

Tell the government what London’s nightlife means to you

Our chance to put a word in for the capital’s clubs and bars

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

A new enquiry into the effects of The Bastard Virus on nightlife has today been launched by the government. The newly formed All Party Parliamentary Group for the Night Time Economy wants to understand the extent of damage done to what they refer to as ‘the night time hospitality sector’ but what you might call ‘the pub’, or other such places you used to go to have fun while not at work. 

Why are we telling you this? Because, thanks to a survey being used to gauge public opinion on the matter, you can have your say. Whether you own a bar, put on club nights, play the odd min-tech DJ set or simply really like going to the pub a lot (hi dad!) the government want to hear from you. The online form can be accessed and filled out right here. Why give ‘em an earful? We’re sure they’d love to read your rambling 800 word scree on how Egg was more like a church than a nightclub.

‘Since March, we have seen the night-time sector berated, scapegoated and even blamed for rising infections,’ said Michael Kill, CEP of the Night Time Industries Association. ‘Our sector has slipped through the cracks of insufficient support packages and borne the brunt of ever-changing and inconsistent restrictions. We urge all those who work in the night-time economy, or simply enjoy a night out, to take part in the APPG survey to help policymakers understand the importance of our vital sector.’

Find out more and fill out the survey here.

Have fun at home: London breweries delivering booze to your door.

Loads of things we currently really miss about going to gigs in London.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.