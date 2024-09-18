Moby at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Here’s something to make you feel old: Moby’s legendary album Play turned 25 this year. Best known for hits like ‘Porcelain’, ‘Natural Blues’ and ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’, Play remains one of the past few decades’ most celebrated and influential electronic records.

To celebrate 25 years of Play, Moby is embarking on a massive Play 25 tour of Europe – including a huge show at London’s O2 Arena. It’s one of only two UK dates on Moby’s current tour, which marks his first live shows in over a decade.

Moby’s Play 25th anniversary tour show in London is set to be a spectacular night. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from the door times and when Moby is set to come on stage to any remaining tickets.

Date

Moby’s Play 25 O2 show is on Thursday September 19 2024.

Timings

Doors open at 6.30pm, though the O2’s restaurants and bars will open earlier.

Main acts at the O2 tend to come on between 8.30pm and 9pm, and finish up by the 11pm curfew. We’ll update this page with more details when they’re announced.

Setlist

Given this is the 25th anniversary tour celebrating Play, expect the set to lean heavily on that record. Hits like ‘Porcelain’, ‘Honey’, ‘Find My Baby’, ‘Natural Blues’ and ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’ should all be played.

Support acts for the tour

Support at the O2 comes from Lady Blackbird, an American soul and jazz singer.

Tickets

While Moby’s Manchester date sold out, there are still some tickets available for London. Last time we checked, AXS had tickets starting from around £50, while Ticketmaster had tickets start from around £60.

Seating plan

Here’s the seating plan for Moby at the O2, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

