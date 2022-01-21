London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Moorfields eye hospital
Photograph: Gordon Bell / Shutterstock.com

Moorfields Eye Hospital has done the UK’s first bionic eye transplant

A woman from Dagenham has had her sight restored

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Well, here’s some futuristic news to brighten a grey day: Moorfields Eye Hospital has restored a Londoner’s vision using groundbreaking new bionic technology. The unidentified 88-year-old Dagenham woman has described her joy at the surgery, which has restored vision to her blind left eye, enabling her to get back to her favourite hobbies of gardening, bowls and watercolour painting.

‘I am thrilled to be the first to have this implant, excited at the prospect of enjoying my hobbies again, and I truly hope that many others will benefit from this too’, said the woman in a statement released by the hospital. And it looks like plenty more people do indeed stand to benefit from the surgery, as this Europe-wide clinical trial continues, backed by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology.

But how does it work? Well, surgeons implanted a 2mm-wide microchip behind the woman’s blind left eye, then equipped her with special video glasses that capture the scene in front of her and relay that information to the chip, and then to her brain, replicating normal vision. It’s an ingenious solution to the problem of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a common cause of vision loss across the world. This operation’s success will collect vital evidence that’ll enable more people to have their sight restored by top London surgeons in years to come. 

Feeling blue? These London park benches could improve your mental health.

A groundbreaking new female-led music festival is coming to Hackney Wick this April.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.