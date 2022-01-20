Risen will tackle the lack of diversity in electronic music with an exclusively female and non-binary line-up

Diversity in the music industry has become a pretty hot topic in recent years. These days it feels like barely a month goes by without another festival being (rightfully!) called out for a woeful lack of non-white, non-cis or non-male artists on its line-up. But as much as it’s great to see people talking about diversity and representation, it sometimes feels like actual, measurable change happens at a pretty glacial pace.

Which is why we’re pumped about the arrival of Risen, a brand new one-day electronic music festival happening in venues around Hackney Wick on Saturday April 9. Billed as a celebration of ’the divine feminine’, Risen features a programme made up exclusively of female, trans and non-binary artists. Amazing, right?

And it’s a properly exciting line-up too, featuring loads of London’s most hyped emerging DJs and music collectives across the dance music spectrum. Female DJs Girls Don’t Sync will be there. Peckham-based radio station Foundation FM will be putting in an appearance. Intervention founder Ifeoluwa, Bristol-based DJ workshop crew Mix Nights and Parisian female-only record label RA+RE will all be rocking up in east London for the occasion.

It’s basically set to be a massive celebration of the wealth of female talent within London’s electronic music scene and beyond, and we reckon it’s a huge step forward when it comes to making nightlife and festival line-ups a bit more representative of the diverse range of people who attend them and help put them on.

