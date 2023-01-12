More than 2,000 bus drivers in the capital will walk out in January to add to London’s transport misery

New year, same strikes. While some dubbed summer 2022 the ‘summer of discontent’, it’s set to continue into the winter and spring, with little sign of things letting up. There are even more public-transport strikes in the capital as London bus drivers are continuing action into the new year.

Following December’s ten days of walkouts, almost 2,000 Unite Members who work for Abellio in south and west London are currently striking over a total of 11 days.

What dates are the London bus strikes?

The remaining strike days this month are January 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26.

Which bus routes are affected?

The action will primarily affect buses in south and west London. Striking workers will be from depots in Battersea, Beddington, Hayes, Southall, Twickenham and Walworth.

These are the affected routes:

3, 24, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 111, 130, 156, 159, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 285, 315, 322, 344, 345, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 671, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H26, H28, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9, N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207 and N381.

Why are bus workers striking and what have the unions said?

It’s a dispute over pay: the union says that Abellio hasn’t offered its drivers a fair pay rise, despite pay rises being due to take place this month.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Abellio is a vastly wealthy multinational company that could and should be paying its workers a fair pay increase. With workers struggling to cope with rampant inflation, Abellio’s failure to even enter into meaningful pay talks is cold-hearted and callous.

‘Unite is now entirely focused on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the bus drivers at Abellio will be receiving the union’s complete support.’

Abellio London’s managing director Jon Eardley said in a statement: ‘We urge Unite to recognise Abellio’s 12 percent pay deal and encourage their members to resume normal services. The Abellio pay deal comes with no conditions and sees bus driver basic pay rise by an average of £100 per week and over £5,000 per year, bringing an established bus driver’s salary to around £40,000 per year. We also currently pay one of the highest rates in London for new bus drivers… We are deeply disappointed that despite this offer Unite plan to continue strike action over Christmas and into the New Year, bringing further disruption to hundreds of thousands of Londoners.’

Are there other London public transport strikes planned?

There’s a strike on the Elizabeth line taking place today (Thursday January 12), too.

The RMT has also confirmed that there will be a further six months of strikes on London Underground in 2023 following a ballot: 94 percent of its members voted to continue industrial action over pay and pensions.

Aslef also will give notice to TfL this week that it plans to ballot its members over more strikes that will shut down the Underground. The main tube drivers' union will ask its 2,000 members to vote on action over feared changes to working conditions and pensions. The result is expected on February 15, meaning strikes could be in early March.