More strikes have just been announced for the London Overground

The RMT union is planning two 48-hour strikes on the orange network in February and March

As plenty of you may have noticed (thanks to the increased busyness of tubes and buses), today (January 30) marks the start of another round of train strikes in London. The ASLEF union’s most recent ‘rolling’ series of strikes has officially kicked off – and you can find out all about it on our up-to-date strikes hub here.

If you were hoping that this bout of industrial action might be the last for a while, we have bad news. Today the RMT union has announced more strikes for London rail services, this time targeting the Overground.

RMT staff on the London Overground will strike for two 48-hour periods in February and March. The dates to watch out for are February 19-20 and March 4-5.

The workers are striking to protest a below-inflation pay increase, and striking staff will include those working in security, revenue and control rooms. The strikes will last from 00:01 on February 19 to 23:59 on February 20, and from 00:01 on March 4 to 23:59 on March 5.

About the pay dispute, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for TfL and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.

‘Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company.

‘If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve.’

These strikes follow both the current action, which is taking place across the UK, and planned tube strikes at the start of January, which were called off at the last minute. While ASLEF’s current strikes will last until February 5, today marks the day they’ll likely be most disruptive in the capital. Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink are all impacted by the action.

You can keep up to date with all the tube and train strikes set to take place in London with our complete guide here.

London train strikes January and February 2024: everything you need to know.

When is the next UK-wide train strike? Dates and affected lines in January and February 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.