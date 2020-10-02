There have been a lot of headlines recently about a lack of government support for theatres and gig venues. But at least these places have been making the papers, at least they do at present have the option to reopen (albeit in expensive, socially distanced forms), and at least there has been a £1.57 billion relief package nominally extended to them.

By contrast, our clubs and nightlife venues seem far from the national conversation, with very little prospect of reopening as clubs anytime soon, and worst of all, they do not appear to qualify for the relief fund. Most of them, then, are left with overheads but no income, meaning that when this nightmare is finally over, there may be very few places left to go out and celebrate.

The #LetUsDance campaign comes from the UK electronic music sector, and is – among other things – aiming to secure a debate in the House of Commons about the allocation of the relief fund. It’s not asking that we all start clubbing again: just that the government makes the effort to conserve nightlife in the same way that it has with the performing arts.

At the time of writing, the petition was hovering at a little over 60,000 signatures, enough to guarantee a government response. But if it gets to 100,000 it will be considered for debate in Parliament, which could make a real difference.

To sign the petition, head here

