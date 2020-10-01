In response to the ever-deepening crisis facing the UK’s live events industry, some of the world’s most iconic arts buildings lit up in red last night (Wednesday September 30), and London was no exception. The Red Alert campaign’s aim is to highlight the threat of job losses in the live events sector.

Organisers of last night’s light-up say that around 1 million people in the UK work in the live events industry, many of whom are freelance. They’re calling on government support and better protections for their livelihoods, with many venues now having been closed for over six months.

A similar red-lit event was held in the UK on Tuesday August 11, when The National Theatre, The Roundhouse, Tate Modern, The Royal Albert Hall, The Union Chapel and Wembley Stadium were among the London institutions taking part.

Now, The Royal Opera House, The Lyceum Theatre, The London Eye and Scala are among the the landmark buildings getting in on the action and showing signs of support as well as a red glow.

