royal opera house red alert london
Photograph: James North

Red Alert: London arts venues light up in support of the live events industry

Theatres, galleries and live music venues glowed in red

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday October 1 2020, 12:49pm
In response to the ever-deepening crisis facing the UK’s live events industry, some of the world’s most iconic arts buildings lit up in red last night (Wednesday September 30), and London was no exception. The Red Alert campaign’s aim is to highlight the threat of job losses in the live events sector. 

Organisers of last night’s light-up say that around 1 million people in the UK work in the live events industry, many of whom are freelance. They’re calling on government support and better protections for their livelihoods, with many venues now having been closed for over six months.

A similar red-lit event was held in the UK on Tuesday August 11, when The National Theatre, The Roundhouse, Tate Modern, The Royal Albert Hall, The Union Chapel and Wembley Stadium were among the London institutions taking part.

Now, The Royal Opera House, The Lyceum Theatre, The London Eye and Scala are among the the landmark buildings getting in on the action and showing signs of support as well as a red glow.  

Check out the #RedAlert action... 

Last night buildings across #London, country and #World light up in red 🆘 @royaloperahouse @tobaccodock Novello @seacontainersldn @oxotowerwharf @londoneye The UK is a world leader in delivering complex #Events! 💯#WeMakeEvents Multi-billion £ industry is at crisis and is in urgent need of government support❗️ @wemakeevents_london @wemakeeventsofficial #LetTheMusicPlay #LetUsDance #LightItInRed #ForgottenLtd #TheShowMustGoOn #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork #RedAlert #SaveOurStages #SoundOfSilence #ExcludedUK #SupportNeeded #EventProfs #tobaccodock #londoneye #royaloperahouse #novello #oxotower #thingstodoinlondon #whatsonlondon #theatre #events #stage #red #photography #eventphotography #reportagespotlight

#wemakeevents I, like many others, am an out of work Events Manager and have been since the beginning of this pandemic. #WeMakeEvents is an international movement to highlight that the live events sector urgently needs support from local governments to survive the Covid-19 crisis. #WeMakeEvents is also the champion for all the people in the events industry, creating awareness and understanding of their threats and issues. Entertainment events around the world have been devastated, from major festivals, tours and landmark theatres, to grassroots venues and business events. Without major immediate support from national governments, the entire supply chain is at risk of collapse. Stand as ONE alongside a growing collective of organisations, companies and freelancers to get our industry’s voice heard through creative action, social media and awareness events. 📷 @petem #theannoyingheartsclub #wemakeevents #wemakeeventshappen #eventsprof #eventprofswalk #eventprofs #eventprofsuk #eventprofsunite #wemakeeventsredalert #redalert #eventmanager #eventmanagers #billericay #billericayessex #essexfoodie #essexfoodies #essexevents #essexevent

In other live events news, Christmas concerts are coming to the Royal Albert Hall.

Plus, these 11 LGBTQ+ venues just finally scored some government funding.  

