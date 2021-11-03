London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Moth Club
Image: Moth Club

Moth Club has announced Barrioke: karaoke with Barry from Eastenders

Janine? Janine?! Janine!!!

Written by
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

As a Time Out staff member you can reach a point where, when it comes to kooky events, you feel like you’ve seen them all. Niche themed brunches? Cross-genre food collabs? Strange naked bike rides? There are no surprises anymore.

But today we were surprised and delighted by the news of a new event coming up at Moth Club. The east London former working men’s club has just announced a new night for 2022. Called Barrioke, it’s basically karaoke but with Barry from ‘Eastenders’ hosting.

The performance is part of a tour Baz aka Shaun Williamson has been doing around the country. He’ll be hitting up glamorous hot spots Bedford, Milton Keynes and Kent before working his way to London. In fact, the actor has built a bit of rep for belting out big numbers for bevved-up crowds recently. You might have seen social media clips of him warming up the crowds at Boxpark Croydon ahead of this summer’s England World Cup matches. ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Mustang Sally’ were his songs of choice. Now you’ll have the chance to join him on stage to duet one of those numbers.

Described by promoters as ‘simply one of the greatest shows to ever happen at Moth’, Barrioke’s happening on Sat April 4, 2022 but you can buy tickets via Dice from today. They cost £18.15. 

Discover the best karaoke bars in London

The 50 best nights out in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.