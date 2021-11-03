Moth Club has announced Barrioke: karaoke with Barry from Eastenders

As a Time Out staff member you can reach a point where, when it comes to kooky events, you feel like you’ve seen them all. Niche themed brunches? Cross-genre food collabs? Strange naked bike rides? There are no surprises anymore.

But today we were surprised and delighted by the news of a new event coming up at Moth Club. The east London former working men’s club has just announced a new night for 2022. Called Barrioke, it’s basically karaoke but with Barry from ‘Eastenders’ hosting.

The performance is part of a tour Baz aka Shaun Williamson has been doing around the country. He’ll be hitting up glamorous hot spots Bedford, Milton Keynes and Kent before working his way to London. In fact, the actor has built a bit of rep for belting out big numbers for bevved-up crowds recently. You might have seen social media clips of him warming up the crowds at Boxpark Croydon ahead of this summer’s England World Cup matches. ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Mustang Sally’ were his songs of choice. Now you’ll have the chance to join him on stage to duet one of those numbers.

Described by promoters as ‘simply one of the greatest shows to ever happen at Moth’, Barrioke’s happening on Sat April 4, 2022 but you can buy tickets via Dice from today. They cost £18.15.

