From super-clubs and queer techno raves to late-night yoga and cosy pub quizzes, we present our pick of the absolute best places to spend your evenings

London nightlife is back with a vengeance after emerging from the lockdowns of the last few years. Fresh club nights are popping up, new venues are opening, and the vibes have been near immaculate. But London nightlife is more than just clubbing. It’s also poetry readings, pub quizzes, night-time running groups and drag shows. It’s sticky-floored bars, late-night cinema screenings and 24-hour kebab shops.

The problem is, we’re spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you, and have put together the top nights out in London right now. So whether you want to try something completely new or just feel like re-visiting the classics, these 50 best nights out in London offer something for everyone.

RECOMMENDED:

🥳 The best festivals in London

📌 The best things to do in London this weekend

⭐ How The Dolphin pub became legendary

🎵 The best London gigs and concerts this month

🎉 The 100 best party songs ever made