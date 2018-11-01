Move over Zone 1. Walthamstow is getting its own winter wonderland!

Anter-less reindeers, plastic ice rinks and grumpy Santas. Rubbish winter wonderlands can take all the spirit out of the festive period, leaving you with a sour taste in the mouth (and standing in a puddle of children’s tears).

But fear not, people of Walthamstow. The seasonal extravaganza coming to your local Town Square Gardens for the first time this year looks set to be the polar opposite of a festive failure. In fact, it even looks like it could rival the Christmas markets taking place in the centre of town.

As with all good winter wonderlands, there will be artisanal market stalls for all your Christmas shopping needs, while some of the best street food vendors around will be serving up dishes from every corner of the globe. The highlight, though, has to be the real-ice open-air ice skating rink. But with only 95 slots on the ice up for grabs, you’ll need to make sure you get down there early to avoid disappointment.

And after you’ve slipped and slid to your heart’s content, you can retire to the Umbrella Bar & Stage, where seasonal cocktails, live music and DJs will keep the party going until 10pm.

The festivities kick off with the free Christmas lights switch-on on December 1 and will run from 10am-10pm every day until December 28.

Walthamstow Winter Wonderland, Walthamstow Town Square Gardens, E17 7JN. Dec 1-28.

